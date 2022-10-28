Pedicab Driver

Lo Tung and his friend Malted Candy, pedicab drivers working the streets of Macao, have both fallen in love. The problem is that both their objects of affection - one a baker, the other a prostitute - are working under cruel and lecherous bosses. Somehow, the pair must find a way to win the ladies' hearts and free them from their unpleasant jobs.
|Sammo Hung
|Lo Tung
|Nina Li Chi
|Bing
|Suen Yuet
|Fong the Baker
|Max Mok Siu-Chung
|Malted Candy
|Fennie Yuen Kit-Ying
|Siu Chui
|Lowell Lo Koon-Ting
|San Cha Cake
