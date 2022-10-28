1989

Pedicab Driver

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 23rd, 1989

Studio

Bojon Films Company Ltd.

Lo Tung and his friend Malted Candy, pedicab drivers working the streets of Macao, have both fallen in love. The problem is that both their objects of affection - one a baker, the other a prostitute - are working under cruel and lecherous bosses. Somehow, the pair must find a way to win the ladies' hearts and free them from their unpleasant jobs.

Cast

Sammo HungLo Tung
Nina Li ChiBing
Suen YuetFong the Baker
Max Mok Siu-ChungMalted Candy
Fennie Yuen Kit-YingSiu Chui
Lowell Lo Koon-TingSan Cha Cake

