Pedofilernas natt

In the US name, photo and home address of convicted sex offenders is published. But the open sex crime registry has had unexpected consequences. The intention was to create security. Instead fear has increased drastically. In the small community of Anderson in South Carolina the "trick-or-treat" tradition is threatened. Since the registry was introduced in 1996, over 800,000 sex offenders are published. Kathryn Barriou who has two daughters and lives in Anderson keeps track of where sex offenders live in the city. - They're everywhere. That's why we do not go out and celebrate Halloween or "trick-or- treat" anymore. To reassure parents, the city's 450 convicted sex offenders are subject to a curfew over the weekend. Extraordinary patrols to check that the sex offenders stays indoors with entrance lights off. 65 people from the sex crimes registry also becomes locked up in the town hall at 17-21 during Halloween night.