Pelican: After the Ceiling Cracked

After the Ceiling Cracked is a multi-format set released by post-metal band Pelican. It features Pelican’s London live set from December 20, 2005, interviews and live bonus material shot at various stops on the band’s past US tours, a video for “Autumn Into Summer,” and an extensive photo gallery. Live material from Scala was shot by British based outfit Muckspreader Productions.[1] Also included is a 3" audio CD containing two versions of the song “Pink Mammoth” (a major key reworking of the Untitled EP track “Mammoth”) — one of which features all the members of Seattle group These Arms Are Snakes — and “End of Seasons,” a Prefuse 73 remix medley of “Aurora Borealis,” and the untitled track from The Fire in Our Throats Will Beckon the Thaw.