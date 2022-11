Not Available

While his beautiful wife Sandhya (Sangitha) is away on business, ad exec Vivek (Srikanth) gets a taste of the wild life -- thanks to his naughty pal Sambha (Suneel), who sends a prostitute to Vivek's guesthouse. Trouble strikes when Sandhya returns home unexpectedly and spots the prostitute. Vivek covers by passing off the woman as the wife of a friend. The men soon spin an increasingly intricate web of lies in this zesty Bollywood farce.