Pelli Chesukundaam

Not Available

Pelli Chesukundham is a Family based movie in which, Venkatesh is a broad minded and a company owner. Soundary working for some local company, accedently she watches a murder done by a city villan. She comes forward as witness for the murder. So the villan rapes her and when her family comes to know this, they throw her out of their house. venkatesh responds to this and gives shelter in his house and helps her to forget the incident. For some instants Venkatesh starts loving her, and Soundary too. But Laila, who is relative of venkatesh comes there and she is in love with him and both parents wants them to get married. The rest of the story is whom will venkatesh marry and how