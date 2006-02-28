Forlorn heiress Penelope Wilhern is cursed, and the only way out is to fall in love with someone of suitable stock. But how can she find her soul mate when she's sequestered inside her family's estate with only her parents to keep her company. This untraditional fairy tale about a girl who bucks convention to create her own happy ending.
|James McAvoy
|Johnny/Max
|Catherine O'Hara
|Jessica Wilhern
|Reese Witherspoon
|Annie
|Peter Dinklage
|Lemon
|Richard E. Grant
|Franklin Wilhern
|Simon Woods
|Edward Vanderman
View Full Cast >