2006

Penelope

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 2006

Studio

Summit Entertainment

Forlorn heiress Penelope Wilhern is cursed, and the only way out is to fall in love with someone of suitable stock. But how can she find her soul mate when she's sequestered inside her family's estate with only her parents to keep her company. This untraditional fairy tale about a girl who bucks convention to create her own happy ending.

Cast

James McAvoyJohnny/Max
Catherine O'HaraJessica Wilhern
Reese WitherspoonAnnie
Peter DinklageLemon
Richard E. GrantFranklin Wilhern
Simon WoodsEdward Vanderman

