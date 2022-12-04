Not Available

This movie is a remake of Pengantin Remadja 1971 original version which is also one of indonesian legendary love story movie such as Badai Pasti Berlalu, Gita Cinta SMA, etc. This Movie tells the love story among two of teenage kids unfortunately restrained by difference in social status of both family which are diplomat and farmer family. Some Scenarios have changed compare to original one which ends tragically. In the original 1971 starring by Widyawati and Sophan Sophian while in this remake Pengantin Remaja 1991 replaced by Vivi Samodro and Bucek Depp. The Musical illustrations are also impressive. Both of original Pengantin Remadja 1971 and this remake 1991 are directed by the same person Wim Umboh and music arranger Idris Sardi.