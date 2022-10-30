Not Available

Penn & Teller Get Killed

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lorimar Film Entertainment

Penn & Teller enjoy playing jokes on each other. When Penn says on an interview show that he wishes he has someone threatening his life so that he "wouldn't sweat the small stuff," each of them begins a series of pranks on the other to suggest a real threat. Then they find that a real psychopath is interested in them.

Cast

TellerHimself
Caitlin ClarkeCarlotta
David Patrick KellyThe Fan
Leonardo CiminoErnesto
Bill RandolphFloor director
John MillerSteve the bandleader

