Not Available

Penthouse

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Gertie Waxted (Myrna Loy) knows how a notorious gangster Jim Crelliman runs his rackets, because she’s long been under the hoodlum’s thumb. No more. She’s secretly helping lawyer Jackson Durant (Warner Baxter) in a snoop job aimed at pinning a murder on the thug. Her life will be in peril when that secret gets out.

Cast

Myrna LoyGertie Waxted
Charles ButterworthLayton
Mae ClarkeMimi Montagne
Phillips HolmesTom Siddall
C. Henry GordonJim Crelliman
Martha SleeperSue Leonard

