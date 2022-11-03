Gertie Waxted (Myrna Loy) knows how a notorious gangster Jim Crelliman runs his rackets, because she’s long been under the hoodlum’s thumb. No more. She’s secretly helping lawyer Jackson Durant (Warner Baxter) in a snoop job aimed at pinning a murder on the thug. Her life will be in peril when that secret gets out.
|Myrna Loy
|Gertie Waxted
|Charles Butterworth
|Layton
|Mae Clarke
|Mimi Montagne
|Phillips Holmes
|Tom Siddall
|C. Henry Gordon
|Jim Crelliman
|Martha Sleeper
|Sue Leonard
