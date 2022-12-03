People are the Sky

Not Available

A naturalized American citizen born in North Korea, this filmmaker interweaves two themes: search for home and ordinary people, while exploring how North Korea has reached the current state. The majority of the extant work on North Korea are based on interviews with 'defectors,' featuring its dark side and the three 'monsters,' Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il, and Kim Jong Un. Taking a journey into the past, she explores North Korea's history in relation to South Korea and the USA, and sees through her eyes the people who live there. Her life which spans the 20th and 21st centuries and the three countries guide her to tell stories of North Korea in political and historical context. A deeply personal film with new insight.