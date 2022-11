Not Available

On the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Juchitán, Oaxaca is the town of Álvaro Obregón. Here, the members of a Binniza (Zapotec) community have been under constant threat since a transnational corporation decided to install a wind farm in the sea without the consent of the community. The inhabitants resisted from the outset; they organized and created a communitarian police that controls the entrance of people into the conflict zone.