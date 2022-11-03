Pepe and Fifi

The grim realities of daily life in post-Communist Romania are described in this dark drama, which was filmed on-location in the poorer areas of Bucharest. Pepe & Fifi are brother and sister. Pepe is a struggling boxer, and Fifi is a barfly addicted to Bucharest's sleazy night life. This movie chronicles their daily lives while commenting upon the political and economic situation in Romania.
|Emil Hostina
|Manole
|Mihai Calin
|Costel Constantin
|Charles Maquignon
|Cristian Iacob
|Pepi
