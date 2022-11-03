Not Available

Pepe and Fifi

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The grim realities of daily life in post-Communist Romania are described in this dark drama, which was filmed on-location in the poorer areas of Bucharest. Pepe & Fifi are brother and sister. Pepe is a struggling boxer, and Fifi is a barfly addicted to Bucharest's sleazy night life. This movie chronicles their daily lives while commenting upon the political and economic situation in Romania.

Cast

Emil HostinaManole
Mihai Calin
Costel Constantin
Charles Maquignon
Cristian IacobPepi

View Full Cast >

Images