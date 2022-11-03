1967

Peppermint Frappe

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 1967

Studio

Elías Querejeta Producciones Cinematográficas S.L.

Julian, a middle-aged single doctor, meets his childhood friend Pablo again. The latter is back from Africa and has just married a beautiful young blonde, Elena. Julian falls in love with her and tries to seduce her, but she mockingly pushes him away from her. He then finds that Ana, his nurse, bears a troubling resemblance to Elena. He decides to gradually transform Ana into Elena...

Cast

Geraldine ChaplinElena / Ana
José Luis López VázquezJulián
Alfredo MayoPablo
Emiliano RedondoArturo
María José Charfole
Francisco Venegas

