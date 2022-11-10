1971

Perched on a Tree

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1971

Studio

Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie

Henry Roubier, a French promoter, and Enrico Mazzini, an Italian, have signed an agreement guaranteeing them a stranglehold on European highways. While driving on the roads of the south, Roubier takes two young hitchhikers, but an unfortunate swerve the car rushes by Henri and its occupants on the top of a pine tree onto the side of a cliff.

Cast

Geraldine ChaplinMme Muller
Olivier De FunèsL'auto-stoppeur
Alice SapritchLucienne Roubier
Paul PréboistLe radio-reporter
Roland ArmontelLe Père Jean-Marie
Franco VolpiMazzini

