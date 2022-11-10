Perched on a Tree

Henry Roubier, a French promoter, and Enrico Mazzini, an Italian, have signed an agreement guaranteeing them a stranglehold on European highways. While driving on the roads of the south, Roubier takes two young hitchhikers, but an unfortunate swerve the car rushes by Henri and its occupants on the top of a pine tree onto the side of a cliff.
|Geraldine Chaplin
|Mme Muller
|Olivier De Funès
|L'auto-stoppeur
|Alice Sapritch
|Lucienne Roubier
|Paul Préboist
|Le radio-reporter
|Roland Armontel
|Le Père Jean-Marie
|Franco Volpi
|Mazzini
