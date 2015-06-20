2015

Perfect Match

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 2015

Studio

Two 4 The Money Media

When an engaged couple can’t agree on anything, the mother of the groom (Linda Gray) hires a wedding planner (Danica McKellar) and an event planner (Paul Greene) to help put together the wedding of their dreams. The two planners are as different as night and day, but as they too learn to compromise, they discover opposites do indeed attract and can combine to produce incredible results!

Cast

Danica McKellarJessica
Paul GreeneAdam
Linda GrayGabby Taylor
Elise GatienLucy
Robin GivensWedding Coordinator
Anthony KonechnyPaul

Images