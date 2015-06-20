Perfect Match

When an engaged couple can’t agree on anything, the mother of the groom (Linda Gray) hires a wedding planner (Danica McKellar) and an event planner (Paul Greene) to help put together the wedding of their dreams. The two planners are as different as night and day, but as they too learn to compromise, they discover opposites do indeed attract and can combine to produce incredible results!
|Danica McKellar
|Jessica
|Paul Greene
|Adam
|Linda Gray
|Gabby Taylor
|Elise Gatien
|Lucy
|Robin Givens
|Wedding Coordinator
|Anthony Konechny
|Paul
