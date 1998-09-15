1998

Permanent Midnight

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 1998

Studio

Artisan Entertainment

Ben Stiller plays comedy writer Jerry Stahl, whose $6000-a-week heroin habit had him taking his infant daughter along on his drug runs and doing smack during TV script conferences. Departing detox, Stahl explores memories with survivor Kitty, who listens patiently to Stahl's flashback. Other women in Stahl's life are his British wife Sandra and his agent Vola.

Cast

Elizabeth HurleySandra
Maria BelloKitty
Owen WilsonNicky
Jay PaulsonPhoenix Punk
Spencer GarrettBrad / Tim from Mr. Chompers
Lourdes BenedictoVola

