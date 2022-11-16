Permanent Record

Not Available

Pablo Rind and Leanna Smart are opposites who attract in an unexpected romance. Pablo is a college dropout, working the graveyard shift at a 24-hour deli in Brooklyn, up to his eyeballs in credit card and student loan debt. Leanna has enough social media followers to populate whole continents. Her brand is unstoppable. She graduated from child stardom to become an international icon and her adult life is a queasy blur of private planes, step-and-repeats, aspirational hotel rooms, and strangers screaming for her just to notice them. Pablo and Leanna meet at 5 AM at the bodega in the dead of winter and soon become ‘a thing’ and the story follows the complications of that and their self-discovery.