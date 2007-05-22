2007

Persepolis

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 22nd, 2007

Studio

Société des Producteurs de L'Angoa

In 1970s Iran, Marjane 'Marji' Statrapi watches events through her young eyes and her idealistic family of a long dream being fulfilled of the hated Shah's defeat in the Iranian Revolution of 1979. However as Marji grows up, she witnesses first hand how the new Iran, now ruled by Islamic fundamentalists, has become a repressive tyranny on its own.

Cast

Chiara MastroianniMarjane adulte et adolescente (voice)
Danielle DarrieuxGrand-mère de Marjane (voice)
Catherine DeneuveMère de Marjane (voice)
Simon AbkarianPère de Marjane (voice)
Gabrielle Lopes BenitesMarjane enfant (voice)
François JerosmeOncle Anouche (voice)

