Not Available

In Kerala Legend, a pious and respected 'Perumthachan' or master carpenter of mixed background, builds temples and statues which is renowned all over kerala. He falls in love with the 'thampurati' of the palace but is able to control himself. Later a son is borne to him who begins to grow more famous than him. he is later commissioned to do the work of the same palace and falls in love with the thampurati's daughter. to prevent a scandal he kills him by dropping a chisel on him.