1989

Pet Sematary

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 1989

Studio

Paramount

Dr. Louis Creed's family moves into the country house of their dreams and discover a pet cemetery at the back of their property. The cursed burial ground deep in the woods brings the dead back to life -- with "minor" problems. At first, only the family's cat makes the return trip, but an accident forces a heartbroken father to contemplate the unthinkable.

Cast

Fred GwynneJud Crandall
Denise CrosbyRachel Creed
Brad GreenquistVictor Pascow
Michael LombardIrwin Goldman
Miko HughesGage Creed
Blaze BerdahlEllie Creed

