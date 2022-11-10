Pet Sematary

Dr. Louis Creed's family moves into the country house of their dreams and discover a pet cemetery at the back of their property. The cursed burial ground deep in the woods brings the dead back to life -- with "minor" problems. At first, only the family's cat makes the return trip, but an accident forces a heartbroken father to contemplate the unthinkable.
|Fred Gwynne
|Jud Crandall
|Denise Crosby
|Rachel Creed
|Brad Greenquist
|Victor Pascow
|Michael Lombard
|Irwin Goldman
|Miko Hughes
|Gage Creed
|Blaze Berdahl
|Ellie Creed
View Full Cast >