This UPA cartoon introduces a new character, Pete Hothead, a feisty little man with a violent temper. Pete Hothead was featured in only one other cartoon. In this one he receives a parrot from a store rather than the radio he ordered. In his attempts to exchange the parrot for a radio, he cause much havoc, disruptions and chaos in the store. He finally gets his radio, but then decides he'd rather have a television set.