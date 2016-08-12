Pete's Dragon

Pete is a mysterious 10-year-old with no family and no home who claims to live in the woods with a giant, green dragon named Elliott. With the help of Natalie, an 11-year-old girl whose father Jack owns the local lumber mill, forest ranger Grace sets out to determine where Pete came from, where he belongs, and the truth about this dragon.
|Oakes Fegley
|Pete
|Bryce Dallas Howard
|Grace
|Karl Urban
|Gavin
|Robert Redford
|Grace's father
|Wes Bentley
|Jack
|Isiah Whitlock, Jr.
|Sheriff Dentler
View Full Cast >