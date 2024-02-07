Peter Five Eight

Sam, a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community, is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, when a charismatic man named Peter shows up in town one day. As she tries to keep her life from unravelling, an older co-worker named Brenda is targeted by Peter for information at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock.
|Kevin Spacey
|Peter
|Jet Jandreau
|Sam
|Rebecca De Mornay
|Brenda
|Jake Weber
|Lock
|Michael Emery
|Travis
|Garrett Smith
|Grant
