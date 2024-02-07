Not Available

Peter Five Eight

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Michael Zaiko Hall

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ascent Films

Sam, a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community, is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, when a charismatic man named Peter shows up in town one day. As she tries to keep her life from unravelling, an older co-worker named Brenda is targeted by Peter for information at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock.

Cast

Kevin SpaceyPeter
Jet JandreauSam
Rebecca De MornayBrenda
Jake WeberLock
Michael EmeryTravis
Garrett SmithGrant

View Full Cast >

Images

42 More Images