Peter Jennings Reporting: UFOs - Seeing Is Believing

UFOs: Seeing Is Believing is a two-hour American television special documentary film that aired on ABC on February 24, 2005. The program is narrated by Peter Jennings and features UFOs. It was produced by PJ Productions and Springs Media for ABC News. The documentary mentions: * UFO sightings (Kenneth Arnold sighting, Phoenix Lights, Illinois police "black triangle" sighting incident): features CSICOP scientific consultant James McGaha, Seth Shostak and Jill Tarter of the SETI Institute, J. Allen Hynek * the alleged Roswell UFO incident: features clips from Unsolved Mysteries and X-Files; Stanton Friedman * alien abductions: features clip from Taken; hypnotist Hopkins, psychologist Susan Clancy * space travel: features clips from Star Wars Episode 2 and Star Trek; Michio Kaku The documentary has since aired on the National Geographic Channel ([http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/channel/credits/ons2359.html credits]).