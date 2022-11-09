Leaving the safety of their nursery behind, Wendy, Michael and John follow Peter Pan to a magical world where childhood lasts forever. But while in Neverland, the kids must face Captain Hook and foil his attempts to get rid of Peter for good.
|Bobby Driscoll
|Peter Pan (voice)
|Kathryn Beaumont
|Wendy Darling (voice)
|Hans Conried
|Captain Hook / Mr. Darling (voice)
|Bill Thompson
|Mr. Smee (voice)
|Heather Angel
|Mrs. Darling (voice)
|Paul Collins
|John Darling (voice)
View Full Cast >
6 More Images