Peter the Great

    This is the story of Peter I, Tsar of Russia from 1682, and the constant struggle between him, his sister Sophia and the Streltsy, an important Russian military corp. The story depicts the efforts of Peter in transforming Russia in an "all European" country, importing scientists, costumes, technology and military tactics.

    Cast

    		Maximilian SchellPeter the Great
    		Vanessa RedgraveSophia
    		Omar SharifPrince Feodor Romodanovsky
    		Trevor HowardSir Isaac Newton
    		Laurence OlivierKing William III of Orange
    		Helmut GriemAlexander Menshikov

