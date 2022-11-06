This is the story of Peter I, Tsar of Russia from 1682, and the constant struggle between him, his sister Sophia and the Streltsy, an important Russian military corp. The story depicts the efforts of Peter in transforming Russia in an "all European" country, importing scientists, costumes, technology and military tactics.
|Maximilian Schell
|Peter the Great
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Sophia
|Omar Sharif
|Prince Feodor Romodanovsky
|Trevor Howard
|Sir Isaac Newton
|Laurence Olivier
|King William III of Orange
|Helmut Griem
|Alexander Menshikov
