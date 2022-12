Not Available

"Triptyque Petite" is part of a serie. Like the pages of a diary. Exposing the strong themes of life, the short films, through the main character 'Petite', leads us by the hand into an intimate symbolic reality/fantasy world, where images, sounds and music merge past memories or a projection into the future or the other way around. Now we see ‘Petite' as a child, now a teenager, now a mature woman, now an elderly women...