The definitive film on the harmonica. A comprehensive exploration of the culture, the players, the politics, and of course the music associated with the only instrument where one must breathe naturally to produce sound. This simple act, breathing through the harmonica, forms an undeniable connection between the player and the instrument as it captures the body and spirit of each individual musician that puts it to their mouth. It’s truly a universal phenomenon and the sound, well, it’s undeniable.