1998

Phantasm IV: Oblivion

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1998

Studio

Starway International Inc.

Taking off immediately where the last one ended, in this episode Mike travels across dimensions and time fleeing from the Tall Man, at the same time he tries to find the origins of his enemy, and what really happened the night that his brother died. Meanwhile, Reggie battles the spheres and the undead in a quest to find Mike before the Tall Man can complete his transformation.

Cast

Angus ScrimmThe Tall Man / Dr. Jebediah Morningside
A. Michael BaldwinMike
Bill ThornburyJody
Reggie BannisterReggie
Heidi MarnhoutJennifer 'Jenny' Wheeler
Bob IvyDemon Trooper

View Full Cast >

Images