1988

Phantom of Death

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 10th, 1988

Studio

DMV Distribuzione

Police Comissioner Datti is investigating the murder of a female doctor whose murderer seems to be a thirty-fivish year old man. Soon another murder follows: Pianist Robert Dominici's girlfriend is found killed. The killer also challenges Datti on the phone and says he can't be caught since he has a secret which makes him invulnerable. In the meantime the clues seems to point in strange directions...

Cast

Michael YorkRobert Dominici
Edwige FenechHélène Martell
Donald PleasenceInspector Datti
Mapi GalanSusanna
Fabio SartorDavide
Renato CortesiAgent Marchi

