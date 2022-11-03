Phantom of Death

Police Comissioner Datti is investigating the murder of a female doctor whose murderer seems to be a thirty-fivish year old man. Soon another murder follows: Pianist Robert Dominici's girlfriend is found killed. The killer also challenges Datti on the phone and says he can't be caught since he has a secret which makes him invulnerable. In the meantime the clues seems to point in strange directions...
|Michael York
|Robert Dominici
|Edwige Fenech
|Hélène Martell
|Donald Pleasence
|Inspector Datti
|Mapi Galan
|Susanna
|Fabio Sartor
|Davide
|Renato Cortesi
|Agent Marchi
