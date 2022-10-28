Phantom of the Megaplex

17 year old Pete Riley works at the local 26-screen megaplex. He, the senior manager of the theater, and all the other employees are working to keep the theater neat for the giant premiere gala that night where they are going to premiere "Midnight Mayhem". He also has to keep his younger siblings out of the way for the premiere.
|Taylor Handley
|Pete Riley
|Corinne Bohrer
|Julie Riley
|Caitlin Wachs
|Karen Riley
|Jacob Smith
|Brian Riley
|John Novak
|George
|Mickey Rooney
|Movie Mason
View Full Cast >