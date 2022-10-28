Not Available

Phantom of the Megaplex

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Disney Channel

17 year old Pete Riley works at the local 26-screen megaplex. He, the senior manager of the theater, and all the other employees are working to keep the theater neat for the giant premiere gala that night where they are going to premiere "Midnight Mayhem". He also has to keep his younger siblings out of the way for the premiere.

Cast

Taylor HandleyPete Riley
Corinne BohrerJulie Riley
Caitlin WachsKaren Riley
Jacob SmithBrian Riley
John NovakGeorge
Mickey RooneyMovie Mason

View Full Cast >

Images