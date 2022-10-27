1943

Phantom of the Opera

  • Horror
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 26th, 1943

Studio

Universal Pictures

Pit violinist Claudin hopelessly loves rising operatic soprano Christine Dubois (as do baritone Anatole and police inspector Raoul) and secretly aids her career. But Claudin loses both his touch and his job, murders a rascally music publisher in a fit of madness, and has his face etched with acid. Soon, mysterious crimes plague the Paris Opera House, blamed on a legendary "phantom".

Cast

Nelson EddyAnatole Garron
Susanna FosterChristine Dubois
Claude RainsErique Claudin
Edgar BarrierRaoul D'Aubert
Leo CarrilloSignor Ferretti
Jane FarrarBiancarolli

View Full Cast >

Images