Phantom of the Opera

Pit violinist Claudin hopelessly loves rising operatic soprano Christine Dubois (as do baritone Anatole and police inspector Raoul) and secretly aids her career. But Claudin loses both his touch and his job, murders a rascally music publisher in a fit of madness, and has his face etched with acid. Soon, mysterious crimes plague the Paris Opera House, blamed on a legendary "phantom".
|Nelson Eddy
|Anatole Garron
|Susanna Foster
|Christine Dubois
|Claude Rains
|Erique Claudin
|Edgar Barrier
|Raoul D'Aubert
|Leo Carrillo
|Signor Ferretti
|Jane Farrar
|Biancarolli
View Full Cast >