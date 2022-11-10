Phil Collins: Live at Montreux

Not Available

The main show on this Blu-ray was filmed in HD at the 2004 festival and captures Phil performing all of his best known hits from his solo career. The bonus material is a performance by the Phil Collins Big Band at Montreux in 1996. This is the first time any of Phil's big band material has been made available and features Tony Bennett on a track. This combination of all his classic songs coupled with the rarely seen big band material shows the breadth of musical genres Phil has covered in his career and makes a perfect celebration of Phil's association with Montreux.