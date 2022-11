Not Available

PHIL COLLINS MTV UNPLUGGED FOUNTAIN STUDIOS - WEMBLEY, LONDON AUGUST 30 1994 1. I Don't Care Anymore 2. Both Sides OF The Story 3. You Can't Hurry Love 4. One MOre Night 5. This Must Be Love 6. Seperate Lives 7. The West Side 8. IN The Air Tonight 9. Lady Madonna 10. Sussudio