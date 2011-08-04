2011

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2011

Studio

Disney Channel

Perry's worst fear comes true when Phineas and Ferb finds out that he is in fact Secret Agent P, but that soon pales in comparison during a trip to the 2nd dimension where Perry finds out that Dr. Doofenshmirtz is truly evil and successful.

Cast

Ashley TisdaleCandace Flynn (voice)
Thomas Brodie-SangsterFerb Fletcher (voice)
Caroline RheaLinda Flynn-Fletcher (voice)
Richard O'BrienLawrence Fletcher (voice)
Dan PovenmireDr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (voice)
Alyson StonerIsabella Garcia-Shapiro (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images