Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Perry's worst fear comes true when Phineas and Ferb finds out that he is in fact Secret Agent P, but that soon pales in comparison during a trip to the 2nd dimension where Perry finds out that Dr. Doofenshmirtz is truly evil and successful.
|Ashley Tisdale
|Candace Flynn (voice)
|Thomas Brodie-Sangster
|Ferb Fletcher (voice)
|Caroline Rhea
|Linda Flynn-Fletcher (voice)
|Richard O'Brien
|Lawrence Fletcher (voice)
|Dan Povenmire
|Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (voice)
|Alyson Stoner
|Isabella Garcia-Shapiro (voice)
View Full Cast >