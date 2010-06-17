Phish - Comcast Theatre (Hartford, CT) 6-17-2010 Set 2

Not Available

Set 1: Punch You In the Eye > Ocelot, Dinner and a Movie, Stash, Esther, Walk Away, The Divided Sky, When the Circus Comes, Sugar Shack, Alaska[1] > Golgi Apparatus Set 2: Party Time > Down with Disease[2] -> Sand -> The Horse > Silent in the Morning > Guyute, Farmhouse, Mike's Song > I Am Hydrogen > Weekapaug Groove Encore: Shine a Light [1] Streets of Cairo tease by Trey. [2] Unfinished. Notes: Alaska contained a Streets of Cairo tease by Trey. Down With Disease was unfinished.