Phish - Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden NJ 6-24-2010 Set 2

Not Available

Set 1: David Bowie, Stealing Time From the Faulty Plan, Water in the Sky, Ocelot, Uncle Pen, Boogie On Reggae Woman, Gumbo > Timber (Jerry) > I Didn't Know[1], Birds of a Feather, Bouncing Around the Room, Reba[2], The Rover[3] Set 2: Down with Disease[4] -> Crosseyed and Painless > Nothing > Twenty Years Later > Harry Hood > Fluffhead > Julius, You Enjoy Myself Encore: Bug [1] "Let's Go Flyers" chant from some fans during vacuum solo with Fish responding through his vacuum. [2] No whistling. [3] Phish debut. [4] Unfinished.