The story is freely inspired by the life and work of Jan Saudek, who is probably the most well-known Czech photographer internationally and has indisputably been involved in the development of international photography. He has exhibited and sold his work in the largest galleries and art houses, he has earned international recognition and awards, he enjoys great popularity and interest - he is a true phenomenon.
|Václav Neuzil
|Marek
|Vilma Cibulková
|Vera Zílová
|Marika Sarah Procházková
|Vendelína
|Karel Roden
|Jan Saudek
View Full Cast >