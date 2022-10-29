Not Available

Photographer

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Eydelle Film

The story is freely inspired by the life and work of Jan Saudek, who is probably the most well-known Czech photographer internationally and has indisputably been involved in the development of international photography. He has exhibited and sold his work in the largest galleries and art houses, he has earned international recognition and awards, he enjoys great popularity and interest - he is a true phenomenon.

Cast

Václav NeuzilMarek
Vilma CibulkováVera Zílová
Marika Sarah ProcházkováVendelína
Karel RodenJan Saudek

