Pianese Nunzio, Fourteen in May

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A.M.A. Film

A young priest crusades against organized crime in his Naples neighbourhood but falls in love with a 13-year old boy. It's the chance the gangsters were waiting for to get rid of the thorn in their side. Will they be able to force the boy to accuse the priest of sexual harassment and have his reputation destroyed?

Cast

Fabrizio BentivoglioDon Lorenzo Borrelli
Emanuele GargiuloNunzio Pianese
Rosaria De CiccoRosaria
Teresa SaponangeloAnna Maria Pica
Tonino TaiutiCuccarini
Gaetano Amato

