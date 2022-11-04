Pianese Nunzio, Fourteen in May

A young priest crusades against organized crime in his Naples neighbourhood but falls in love with a 13-year old boy. It's the chance the gangsters were waiting for to get rid of the thorn in their side. Will they be able to force the boy to accuse the priest of sexual harassment and have his reputation destroyed?
|Fabrizio Bentivoglio
|Don Lorenzo Borrelli
|Emanuele Gargiulo
|Nunzio Pianese
|Rosaria De Cicco
|Rosaria
|Teresa Saponangelo
|Anna Maria Pica
|Tonino Taiuti
|Cuccarini
|Gaetano Amato
