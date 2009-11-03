Pianomania takes the audience on a humorous journey through the secret world of sound and accompanies Stefan Knüpfer in his extraordinary work with the greatest pianists in the world. To select the instrument that corresponds to the vision of the virtuoso, according it to his desire and accompany him until he goes on stage, Stefan Knüpfer has developed nerves of steel, a boundless passion and above ability to translate words into sounds.
|Lang Lang
|Himself
|Stefan Knüpfer
|Himself
|Pierre-Laurent Aimard
|Hyung-Ki Joo
|Himself
|Alfred Brendel
|Aleksey Igudesman
