2009

Pianomania

  • Documentary
  • Music

November 3rd, 2009

Pianomania takes the audience on a humorous journey through the secret world of sound and accompanies Stefan Knüpfer in his extraordinary work with the greatest pianists in the world. To select the instrument that corresponds to the vision of the virtuoso, according it to his desire and accompany him until he goes on stage, Stefan Knüpfer has developed nerves of steel, a boundless passion and above ability to translate words into sounds.

Lang LangHimself
Stefan KnüpferHimself
Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Hyung-Ki JooHimself
Alfred Brendel
Aleksey Igudesman

