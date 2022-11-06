1988

Picasso Trigger

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1988

Studio

Andy Sidaris Company

Double agent Picasso Trigger is assassinated in Paris by double-crossing bad guy Miguel Ortiz. Then Ortiz begins eliminating agents of The Agency who were involved in his brother's death. The Agency (belatedly) springs into action to stop Ortiz' heinous activities. The usual gunplay, romance, and nifty toys with bombs ensue.

Cast

Dona SpeirDonna
Hope Marie CarltonTaryn
Harold DiamondJade
John ApreaSalazar / Picasso Trigger
Roberta VasquezPantera
Guich KoockL.G. Abilene

Images