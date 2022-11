Not Available

Toronto, August 2001. Commander Robert Piche left Pearson Airport heading for Lisbon on an Airbus 330. Due to a significant fuel loss, he was headed for an almost certain crash. However, he courageously kept his cool and skillfully glided the plane to a safe landing, saving the 306 passengers on board. Back in Canada, Piche's criminal past and extraordinary life came to light, explaining somewhat how he was able to commit this heroic act.