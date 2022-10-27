The morning of a small town Labor Day picnic, a drifter (Hal Carter) blows into town to visit an old fraternity buddy (Alan Benson) who also happens to be the son of the richest man in town. Hal is an egocentric braggart - all potential and no accomplishment. He meets up with Madge Owens, the town beauty queen and girlfriend of Alan Benson.
|Kim Novak
|Marjorie 'Madge' Owens
|Betty Field
|Flo Owens
|Susan Strasberg
|Millie Owens
|Cliff Robertson
|Alan Benson
|Arthur O'Connell
|Howard Bevans
|Verna Felton
|Helen Potts
