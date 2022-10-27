1955

Picnic

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1955

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The morning of a small town Labor Day picnic, a drifter (Hal Carter) blows into town to visit an old fraternity buddy (Alan Benson) who also happens to be the son of the richest man in town. Hal is an egocentric braggart - all potential and no accomplishment. He meets up with Madge Owens, the town beauty queen and girlfriend of Alan Benson.

Cast

Kim NovakMarjorie 'Madge' Owens
Betty FieldFlo Owens
Susan StrasbergMillie Owens
Cliff RobertsonAlan Benson
Arthur O'ConnellHoward Bevans
Verna FeltonHelen Potts

