Using found 16mm footage – off-cuts, out-takes and detritus from the cutting room – Picture Start explores what could be called ‘the analogue digital’, returning to the materiality of cinema and precisely to the moment of light hitting the frame of celluloid. Through the logic of montage, Picture Start delves into the splice, that very intersection of frames combining one scene and another and the process of holding them together. By focusing on and enlarging this moment, the material base of the image appears in its luminous translucency as abstract composition.