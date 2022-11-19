Pid Krom Jab Tai

Not Available

In Thailand's ancient capital, Ayutthaya, a grand heist is executed to perfection. The gang gets away clean, but everything turns sour when they meet up to split the money. Lamai, the brains behind the heist, has double-crossed the leader of the gang, Kao, and tipped off the police. Kao escapes the police ambush with the other gang members. To Lamai's surprise, he discovers that the money has already been switched! But how? Who pulled the switch? The conspirators all suspect each other.