Piernas cruzadas

Lucerito is a Spanish star who has come to Mexico, accompanied by her godfather and her agent, to find work. Rosario is from upper class society and has grown tired of the demands made upon her by her family. When they meet each other in a Mexican hotel, they discover that they could be each other's identical twin and decide to change places, with hilarious and unexpected results.
|Alfredo Landa
|Jeremías
|Julissa
|Prudencia
|Eduardo de la Peña
|Lorenzo de la Mota
|Carmen Salinas
|Cantante cabaret
|Rafael Inclán
|Pepe
|Mario Zebadúa
