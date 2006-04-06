Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman

Following in his father's footsteps, Albert Pierrepoint becomes one of Britain's most prolific executioners, hiding his identity as a grocery deliveryman. But when his ambition to be the best inadvertently exposes his gruesome secret, he becomes a minor celebrity & faces a public outcry against the practice of hanging. Based on true events.
|Juliet Stevenson
|Annie Pierrepoint
|Eddie Marsan
|James 'Tish' Corbitt
|Simon Armstrong
|Minister
|Ann Bell
|Violet Van Der Elst
|Tobias Menzies
|Lieutenant Llewelyn
|Nicholas Blane
|Governor of Strangeways
