2006

Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 6th, 2006

Studio

Granada

Following in his father's footsteps, Albert Pierrepoint becomes one of Britain's most prolific executioners, hiding his identity as a grocery deliveryman. But when his ambition to be the best inadvertently exposes his gruesome secret, he becomes a minor celebrity & faces a public outcry against the practice of hanging. Based on true events.

Cast

Juliet StevensonAnnie Pierrepoint
Eddie MarsanJames 'Tish' Corbitt
Simon ArmstrongMinister
Ann BellViolet Van Der Elst
Tobias MenziesLieutenant Llewelyn
Nicholas BlaneGovernor of Strangeways

View Full Cast >

Images