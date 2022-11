Not Available

When Pikachu and friends decide to stop by a tropical island for some rest and relaxation, they got more than they had bargained for after Chatot discovers a Treasure Map! They follow the map to Wailord’s Tear, a mysterious place located in a sunken pirate ship. Will Pikachu and friends find the treasure? What mysteries and dangers are in store? Will our pals return safely? Find out in Pikachu’s Ocean Adventure!