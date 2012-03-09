Pilgrim Song

Seeking escape from his stalled relationship and unhappy place in the world, a recently pink-slipped music teacher sets out to hike Kentucky's Sheltowee Trace Trail. Among the verdant hills of Appalachia, he encounters various strange characters and becomes the reluctant companion of a gregarious father and son who ultimately help him rediscover what he's been missing.
|Karrie Crouse
|Joan
|Bryan Marshall
|Lyman
|Kristin Slaysman
|Raw
|Michael Abbott Jr.
|Pharmer
|Sonny Burnette
|Principal Fraley
|Timothy Morton
|James
