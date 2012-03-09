2012

Pilgrim Song

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 9th, 2012

Studio

Seeking escape from his stalled relationship and unhappy place in the world, a recently pink-slipped music teacher sets out to hike Kentucky's Sheltowee Trace Trail. Among the verdant hills of Appalachia, he encounters various strange characters and becomes the reluctant companion of a gregarious father and son who ultimately help him rediscover what he's been missing.

Cast

Karrie CrouseJoan
Bryan MarshallLyman
Kristin SlaysmanRaw
Michael Abbott Jr.Pharmer
Sonny BurnettePrincipal Fraley
Timothy MortonJames

