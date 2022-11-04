Pin Up Girl

Glamorous Lorry Jones, the toast of a Missouri military canteen, has become "engaged" to almost every serviceman she's signed her pin-up photo for. Now she's leaving home to go into government service (not, as she fantasizes, to join the USO). On a side trip to New York, her vivid imagination leads her to True Love with naval hero Tommy Dooley; but increasingly involved Musical Comedy Complications follow.
|John Harvey
|Tommy Dooley
|Martha Raye
|Molly McKay
|Joe E. Brown
|Eddie Hall
|Eugene Pallette
|Barney Briggs
|Dorothea Kent
|Kay
|Dave Willock
|Dud Miller
